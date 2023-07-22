For Luck Flanders, a volunteer with several location charities that help the homeless, serving those in need is really a simple matter.
“I just need to feed people. I just need to feed them and love on them,” Flanders says.
Flanders regularly volunteers at Manna House, a local soup kitchen, and with her church, St. James Lutheran in Brunswick. She and others at the church have been preparing breakfast and dinner since the temporary closure of The Well in April, serving seven days a week.
The Well typically feeds breakfast to everyone who comes asking and provides showers and laundry facilities for free. It’s also a cool oasis in the hot summer, but, following a mandate from the Brunswick City Commission, it’s been closed for two months in the middle of a sweltering summer.
She asked everyone to consider what they’d do without a shower or a fresh set of clothes after even a day in the middle of summer.
“I was doing 15 loads of laundry a week,” Flanders said.
Most homeless people in Brunswick are locals, and most are chronically homeless. Plenty more are temporarily out of a home, and they typically get back on their feet after a time.
But what about the rest? Why they are homeless should matter little to believers in Christ, Flanders says. In the book of Matthew, Jesus says, “The poor you will always have with you.”
“They’re people. They’re just people. They’re like us,” she said. “We’re not all born equal. We’re just not. We’re born with rich parents or a momma who’s a (drug addict). We don’t start from the same level.
“Would Jesus really say ‘It’s OK to sit in your house and your air conditioning and eat a steak dinner and ignore these people?’”
But the city government, residents and business owners want The Well, as well as other homelessness services, moved out of downtown in service of an ongoing revitalization that some see as a long time coming. Flanders says it’s a mistaken belief that moving The Well, Manna House, the Salvation Army or any other services out of the city’s core will result in a migration of homeless people.
“Most of the ones downtown want to be downtown because they want the bands that play on the weekend, they want to go to the library, they want social interaction with people,” Flanders says.
That’s why Flanders believes that anyone who truly believes in Jesus’s teachings would be serving the homeless where they are. He broke bread with everyone because everyone is worthy of kindness.
What complicates the issue is mental illness. Many have a hard time holding down a job, sticking to their medication or even functioning normally day-to-day because of it. Most look fine outwardly, which she believes leads many to dismiss them.
“They don’t wake up and say ‘I want to be a drug addict or an alcoholic living on the streets,’” said the Rev. Marie Kane, pastor of St. James.
She encouraged everyone to have a simple conversation with someone before passing judgment on their situation.
“Just because that person doesn’t act like me, doesn’t look like me, doesn’t live like me, does it make them less of a person? It doesn’t,” she said.
The very same issues affected her family. Originally from Puerto Rico, Kane was born in a poor area and her brother got involved in drug-related violence.
“Every person I see, that could be my brother,” she said. “I don’t agree with a lot of them or what they’re doing, but if you sit down and talk to them you’ll learn about their lives and all the hardship that they’ve had. They drink or they do drugs to cope. A lot of them have mental health issues. … They self-medicate. They don’t know what is happening or how to deal with it.
“My brother knew better. He made his own choices. At the end, unfortunately, he lost his life and left children behind, but it doesn’t make him less my brother or less of a person.”
That’s not to say you shouldn’t be careful dealing with people. But Flanders said she’s no more afraid of coming to harm helping homeless people than she is being in any other public space.
Trying to help people is what’s ultimately important. The Bible and Jesus teach that the poor are chosen to be rich in spirit and faith. Everything you do leaves an impression on someone, and even something small and inconsequential can be a life-changing event for someone of lesser means.
Flanders says she struggled with this when she worked in a halfway house, but it wasn’t until much later that she learned what her volunteer work had accomplished.
“It appears everything you did was pointless, they either go out and get high or they die,” she said. “I have to remember that all that matters is what I’m doing. You don’t know when you’re going to have an effect on someone. There might be 50 who don’t pay a bit of attention to what you’re doing, but for one person, you might be the difference that turns their life around.”