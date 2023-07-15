Deforestation is a significant challenge for the people of Haiti, and local charity Helping Hugs for Haiti, a nonprofit arm of St. William Catholic Church of St. Simons Island, is determined to help.
The charity funds an educational outreach medical mission and shipments of goods, food and medicine to the St. Joseph Parish in Haiti. It boasts around 60,000 inhabitants served by the parish center and 10 chapels.
“Whether it’s because of clean water availability, hypertension management or education access, Helping Hugs is committed to helping,” said Evy Marshall, president of Helping Hugs. “Now with a new agroforestry program, we are beginning a self-sustaining project for farmers.”
Enter the Tree Currency program. Per the Smallholder Farmers Alliance (SFA), the program is aimed at helping farmers in Haiti become self-sufficient by turning trees into currency.
“Haiti is severely deforested, and deforested areas reduce the vegetation and limit the amount of water that’s absorbed into the soil, and all of this damages their agricultural land, their homes, just the people in general,” said Mary Lynch, one of Helping Hugs’ leaders.
Deforestation also leads to reduced agricultural output due to erosion, as trees hold nutrient-rich topsoil in place, says the SFA. Tree roots also bring up the groundwater level and filter groundwater to an extent, making it cleaner to drink.
Per the SFA, around 70% of Haiti’s energy comes from burning wood and charcoal. Many small farmers supplement their incomes by cutting down trees to sell for burning.
Regenerating the county’s forest is something that everyone in the country can contribute to, Lynch said, and the Tree Currency program aims to make it an economic opportunity as well.
“It is a five-year program … developing a nursery and the tree planting process. After the five years, the program is handed over to the farmers. So this is the self-sustaining project that helps in the development of the community where these nurseries are located,” Lynch said. “One of the phrases they use, which I think is kind of cute, is ‘The tree is worth more in the ground alive than it is dead.’ And they teach them to protect the ones they have.”
According to the SFA, participants grow saplings in nurseries and then plant them in orchards, if they’re fruit trees, or use them to stabilize the soil in key locations.
Farmers who participate in the program on neighbor work teams are compensated for returning as many or more seeds than they were given with training, tools and more seeds to expand or start their own farms.
“The results of this program has tended to increase the (agricultural) output by 50% to and increase income by 50-100%,” Lynch said. “That’s why we want to do this, so we can improve their lives.”
Getting the program off the ground in St. Joseph Parish will likely cost around $158,000, she continued, but the charity did receive a grant to pay for almost half the program.
“Our challenge is to raise the other half,” Lynch said.
That’s where the Fête for Haiti comes in.
It’s an annual fundraising dinner and auction originally started to raise money for the education program supporting the elementary schools. The money now also goes towards funding projects to restore chapels damaged in hurricanes and earthquakes, water purification wells and regular medical missions to check people for hypertension and deliver of medicine.
“There are 10 chapels in addition to the church in the parish that we are supporting, so it’s quite an undertaking for one small church here to support,” Lynch said.
Each facet of Helping Hugs’ mission is doing well, though. A third well was recently completed in St. Joseph, and she said it’s now a realistic goal to have clean water for the whole parish by 2030.
Other churches provide garments they’ve made, like clothes for children, and personal hygiene products and one organization in Haiti provides solar panels at no charge for their wells, but the Fête for Haiti is Helping Hugs’ primary mechanism for raising money. Aside from the dinner, the event also includes live, silent and online auctions.
It’s scheduled for Oct. 21; tickets will go on sale in late September. For more information, visit helpinghugsinc.org.
Donors and fundraiser attendees are a big part of the mission’s success, but Lynch said sponsors are by far the greatest help. Contact info@helpinghugsinc.org for more information about sponsorships.
Contributions can be mailed to Helping Hugs Inc., P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.