St. Williams Catholic Church is looking for help in administering some long distance hugs to Haitian children through educational programs at the church’s twin parish in Côte-de-Fer.
Located near the midpoint on the southern coast of Haiti’s southern peninsula, Côte-de-Fer is a long way from Port-au-Prince. That means it is out of the reach of the meager government programs but also relatively stable in a country where social unrest is a near constant.
St. Williams began its annual Helping Hugs for Haiti campaign Monday with hopes of providing more assistance in children’s educational programs than in past years, said Mary Lynch, who coordinates the program to provide help to the St. Joseph’s parish in Côte-de-Fer.
There are 10 chapels connected to St. Joseph, meaning the parish priest ministeres to 11 communities. The parish operates three schools, two in the mountains and one in Côte-de-Fer, and relatively small gifts can go along way. A $65 gift will pay for a year of school in one of the three elementary schools while a $130 gift will pay for a year of high school, Lynch said.
St. Williams is sending requests to past donors but is hopeful to reach some new people.
“We’re trying to reach more people because we have new ideas,’’ she said.
Looking toward future needs, St. William wants to introduce “care-oriented education” in Côtes-de-Fer, and church officials have identified motorcycle maintenance, welding and sewing as skills that are most needed there, Lynch said.
Unlike Americans, Haitians don’t ride motorcycles for fun: They serve as basic transportation there, she said.
“We’ve been there and seen men driving several children to school on their motorcycles,’’ she said.
Most residents are subsistence farmers which also leaves them with little money for medical care.
The Catholic Medical Mission Board established a hospital there as one of four areas of ministerial focus. In addition to medical and educational missions, the church also helps provide sources of clean water and works on infrastructure projects, Lynch said.
“We just completed the first working well there,’’ she said.
The campaign will run through May 3. Anyone who wishes to donate may send it to Helping Hugs Inc., P.O. Box 244777, St. Simons Island, Ga., 31522.
Donations may also be made through the website at www.helpinghugsorg.inc.