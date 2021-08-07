Members of Helping Hugs for Haiti still have more than two months to solidify plans for its annual fundraiser to assist its twin parish in Haiti. Titled Fete for Haiti, the event is held in October and has traditionally paired a dinner with an auction at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island.
With a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia and with the almost constant social upheaval in Haiti, however, the organization may need some alternate plans for its event at the church on Oct. 23.
This year’s theme, Let the Water Flow, reflects an expansion for the mission that in the past has included supporting educational projects and a medical mission team to the St. Joseph parish in Côtes-de-Fer. The plans are similar to last year with a Tom Delaney catering the dinner and a silent auction.
Those plans were altered in 2020 when COVID halted all indoor gatherings, and Helping Hugs served a take-out dinner and the auction was held online. In the past, St. Joseph priest Father Islaire Faustin had come to the event, but he may not be able to leave Haiti this year, said Sandra Hochwald, who chairs the event.
The focus of past events was to help Haitian children attend three elementary schools and to provide tuition for high school. At the urging of Father Faustin, Helping Hugs started an initiative to send high school graduates to trade school to learn marketable skills such as sewing and motorcycle mechanics. The schools costs about $26,000 per year and thus far 1,000 students have received educational scholarships.
The group has also sent a medical mission team, but that has led to a new project, providing clean drinking water.
The team had begun seeing many water-borne diseases including an outbreak of cholera a few years ago, Sandra Hochwald’s husband, Bob, said.
Those diseases send debilitating ripples through families and the economy. When children are sick, they can’t go to school and sick parents can’t work and provide for their families, he said.
Many relied on dangerous sources of water such as small open streams long distances away where livestock also drank and contaminated them with wastes, Sandra Hochwald said.
“They sent the kids out two, three, four miles to the nearest river to get water,’’ she said.
Helping Hands has partnered with Water for Life, an organization that has drilled 6,500 water wells around the world since its founding in 2000, to drill its first well in Mount Blanc. The well supplies clean water for 650 people and the project includes a storage tank and a solar-powered pump to keep the water flowing.
The well, however, was over budget because the drilling rig didn’t hit water between 500 and 600 feet as expected, Bob Hochwald said.
“We had to go down 820 feet. It pushed our budget to drill the first well,’’ he said.
The average cost of a well and the accompanying infrastructure is $25,000 to $35,000.
The next is planned in Bouca Moran, an area where clean water is believed to be 300 to 400 feet down, and the plan is to drill eight wells in a four-year period, he said.
Helping Hugs has rebuilt nine of 10 chapels that were damaged in a massive earthquake in 2010 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Those chapels serve as worship and community centers in villages in Côtes-de-Fer and in surrounding villages.
One constant in Haiti has been corruption that siphons off resources desperately needed by Haiti’s poor.
Sandra Hochwald said St. William is blessed to have “good people on the ground helping us,’’ especially Father Faustin who assures the money goes where it is intended.
“Nothing goes through the government,’’ she said. “We’re 100 percent positive it goes where it belongs.”
Because of COVID, there was an extreme shortage of food in 2020 and Helping Hugs provided $10,000 to $15,000 in emergency food supplies to Côtes-de-Fer, she said.
But St. William is not going it alone.
“We’ve had a lot of different organizations helping us,’’ including Baptist, United Methodist and other churches along with the Brunswick Women’s Club, she said.
Also the Brunswick Chapter of Georgia LINKS, a national service organization of Black women, helped, she said.
“It’s gratifying to see how the community rallies around the less fortunate,’’ she said.
The medical mission team wants to travel to Haiti in October, but at this point things may be too tense. On July 7, assassins killed Haitian president Jovenel Moïse in his home. The resulting investigation has identified 29 suspects, 26 of whom were Colombian mercenaries and three of whom were of Haitian descent. A new prime minister has established a government, but there remains unrest in the streets.
Since it joined the Twinning Parrish Program of the Americas, St. Williams and Helping Hugs Inc. has provided more than six tons of school and medical supplies, musical instruments, toys and school uniforms.
Sandra Hochwald said for all the misery in Haiti, the people seem to somehow remain cheerful.
“Every time you see them, they’re smiling,’’ she said.
Tickets for the fund-raising fete will be available at weekend masses in October. For more information on tickets and the work of Helping Hugs consult the website helpinghugsinc.org.