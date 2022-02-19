“Your local one-stop shop for a cause.”
“Guilt-free shopping.”
“A living, nonprofit testament that we are better together.”
“Making a difference, one donation at a time.”
These are a few of the things that came to the minds of Louisa Nightingale and the Rev. Alan Akridge when describing hello Goodbuy, the thrift store at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Gloucester Street in Brunswick.
Any revenue from the venture not needed to pay the staff and the bills goes to area charity groups, Nightingale said. As of this year, the mission of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick has donated more than $1.3 million to 125 local charities and nonprofits since it opened the current location in 2011.
Rather than seeing a decline in business since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020, business has only gotten more and more brisk, said Nightingale, the store’s general manager. In 2021, local groups received more than $210,000 from the store’s proceeds.
The most recent distribution was in January, when the mission doled out $71,597. Keep Golden Isles Beautiful was one of the beneficiaries. It has received about $3,000 annually from hello Goodbuy, which it uses to fund litter education efforts, said Lea King-Badyna, KGIB’s executive director.
Both the “Is it Really Trash?” campaign, which brings information about recycling practices into third grade classrooms, and pays for prizes for the School Recycling Challenge, in which kids can turn in oral hygiene product, pens, markers, pencils and cereal bags to be recycled, King-Badyna said.
“The community grant program that hello Goodbuy sponsors is tremendous in helping local organizations. It helps so many organizations, small and big,” she added. “It’s a huge positive impact.”
St. Mark’s had a thrift store mission long before the current location.
According to Akridge, the priest of St. Mark’s, it started in a storefront on Norwich Street near the intersection with J Street. It did not have a formal name yet, and was staffed entirely by volunteers for part of the week.
When the church began looking to increase its charitable giving, he said one of the obvious options was expanding the thrift store to include full-time staff and a regular business schedule.
“We wanted to go big or shut down,” Akridge said.
While the venture has proven to be very successful, the church did not assume it would be so. Just getting off the ground would cost $40,000 in initial capital and the store would need to bring in $120 a day to keep up with the bills.
“I remember that number real well, because I was sweating it,” Akridge said, laughing.
From the first year, however, it was clear the store was going to make it. In 2012, it returned $21,000 to the community via charitable causes, which has swelled to 10 times that number in the intervening nine years.
Akridge told The News the church had actually tried to trademark the idea, but were told it was ineligible. Even if it could have been trademarked, their attorney laughed at the mere suggestion.
“Don’t worry, no one’s going to steal that idea. It won’t work,” Akridge quoted her as saying.
It did, and he said the sole reason is God.
“It works because God makes it work, because it’s not for us, it’s for others,” he said. “When you put it in God’s hands and do for others, it will all work.”
Their customers understand and appreciate this, Nightingale said, and while a regular at one store might be someone who comes once a week, it’s no unusual to see returning customers twice a day at least at hello Goodbuy, she said.
For more information, visit hellogoodbuystore.com.