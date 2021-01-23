Charities like to tell donors or customers their money is going to a good cause.
In the case of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church’s hello Goodbuy thrift store, it goes to good causes, most recently 14 of them.
Since 2012, the store overseen by St. Mark’s Outreach Ministries has given $1,156,245 to more than 125 local charities including the $52,150 it gave a few weeks ago.
“That’s just money we’ve been able to give away,’’ said Louisa Nightingale, operations manager for the store. It also gives away some of the donated items especially quality clothes, household goods and furniture to those who don’t have the means to shop, she said.
Although it goods and prices may resemble those of yard sale organized and moved indoors, it is a Christian ministry.
Its location in what was a KFC then a Mary Miller Doll Museum, the store draws people from often busy U.S. 17. It has good word-of-mouth advertising, however, with quality goods at sometimes astonishing prices. The bargains start before shoppers can get inside with hardback books for a quarter and paperbacks for a dime out front. On a recent day, there was a barely used high chair, two children’s bikes, a couple of boogie boards, a charcoal smoker and racks of clothes sitting in front of the entrance.
“Clothes are the No. 1 item,’’ among donations, Nightingale said. “We get so much in, which is great.”
They get far more that they could possibly sell which allows them to give to the needy and to pass along some to the Salvation Army, which bales the unsaleable items and sells the fabric in bulk, she said.
There are racks of $1 clothes and racks with name brands.
“We try to pay attention to what we’re pricing and what it’s really worth,’’ she said.
And to make sure it really works.
Wally Mathis, one of the original board members, still comes in often to volunteer. He plugs in the donated appliances, lamps and electronic items to ensure they work. In the middle of the big back room, Tony Robinson stands among masses of donated items daily and prices them for the sales floor.
Like some other employees, Robinson is a graduate of the STAR Foundation where he learned job skills. The foundation is one of the hello Goobye’s beneficiaries in the form of “job ready” clothing, Nightingale said.
She is very grateful for the donors but just as grateful for the shoppers, some of whom call themselves frequent fliers for their multiple shopping trips each week. Nightingale said there are people who purchase for their own use and others who are resellers snapping up items to market online at a profit.
Holding a brass desk lamp, Luke Kelly said he is both.
“I’m kind of a collector of mid-Century items. I’m trying to change the décor of my house,’’ he said.
Kelly said he buys goods from the Eames Era, Herman Miller chairs and minimalist Norwegian style furniture.
“Brass was out of style for awhile, but golden objects are back,’’ he said.
Kelly said there aren’t as many bargains in thrift stores as in the past because there are so many people “out there who flip value,’’ especially now that research is so easy online.
Louisa Penzo said she comes in about twice a week sometimes to shop for her two daughters and a granddaughter.
She also shops for friends and made a call to one about a mirror framed by a lifesaving ring. The friend is decorating in a nautical theme so Penzo bought it for her for $8.
She has elderly friends, and “If I see something I know they need, I’ll get it,” she said.
Penzo said the draw is not just the quality and price.
“Everybody is super nice here,’’ she said.
Sisters Patricia Kronheim and Kim Bouchard called themselves frequent fliers and Bouchard noted wryly that her sister qualifies for a senior discount.
Asked about their best buys, Bouchard said hers was a Norman Rockwell figurine called “The First Prom.”
“It was $8. I looked it up online, and it was $62. It was a treasure to me,’’ she said.
She still has it.
Kronheim said her purchases vary widely.
“I buy everything, clothes, books, furniture,’’ she said. “I bought a couple of chairs in here.”
Bouchard said she hosts a lot of parties and finds items she can use in entertaining. Once the parties are over, “I re-donate it,’’ she said.
As she spoke she was checking out with a set of wineglasses still in the original box that looked new.
After making their buys, the sisters left the store and crossed the parking lot where Mathis and some employees were unloading some of the day’s donations from a box truck.
“Oh, no,’’ Bouchard said to her sister. “Don’t look over there. Keep walking.”
What they spent while they were in the store will go toward the next round of funding. The most recent beneficiaries were: Brunswick Chapter of Links, Inc; Ferst Readers of Glynn County; Saved by Grace; Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia; Coastal Coalition for Children; Coastal Symphony of Georgia; Golden Isles VFW Post 4092; Hospice of the Golden Isle; Faithworks, The Well; Grace House; Golden Isles Arts & Humanities; Morningstar Children & Family Services; Glynn Environmental Coalition and Children in Action Sports
Any 501(c)3 charities that want to apply for funding may do so through the hello Goodbuy website at