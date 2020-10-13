Israeli innovator and designer Dror Benshetrit once said, “Thinking outside the box means crossing disciplines and pulling in expertise and perspective from outside of the standard boundaries.”
That’s a concept that Dr. Jennifer Heller believes in wholeheartedly and has built for the Golden Isles. Multidiscipline healthcare is something that has always been at the forefront of her practice, Heller Healthcare in Brunswick.
Dr. Heller has forged an innovative path, creating individualized programs that incorporate traditional medicine, chiropractic care, massage therapy, functional and regenerative medicine, within her offices practice. Everything from hormone replacement therapy to weight loss; from regenerating bone on bone knees and combating low back disc disease to chiropractic care; her patients have reaped the benefits of Heller Healthcare’s approach with countless men and women finding a new life free from chronic pain.
Through her extensive training and research, Heller has been able to engage with others in the field who are also committed to offering patients a new lease on life. Her team includes not just her as the chiropractor, but Dr. Kalpesh Mistery, MD, nurse practitioner Kyndra Thomas, and regenerative medicine specialist, Dr. Rajen Naidoo, MD.
Dr. Naidoo is a physician scientist with a doctorate in medicine from Yale University. The orthopedic surgeon also holds biomedical engineering degrees and has a 30-year history in the biosciences, studying, researching, and providing clinical trials and treatments for re-growing cartilage, ligaments, and tissue. We know it as regenerative medicine, while most people refer to it as stem cell therapy.
“The best part of working with Dr. Naidoo is taking his knowledge, research, and experience and providing that same level of care not just in a big city, but right here in Brunswick”, Heller said.
Following a career teaching orthopedic surgery at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, Dr. Naidoo relocated to Florida where he has an orthopedic practice located in Palm Beach and Broward counties. He also travels to continue his research, lecture, and treat patients all over the world with regenerative medicine and is a guest lecturer on regenerative medicine at Harvard University.
Today, these modalities include the use of Human Umbilical Cord Tissue (HUCT) stem cells, which are derived from the mindfully donated umbilical cords from healthy mothers who birthed healthy babies.
For Naidoo, the scientific benefit of these treatments and the results they provide is truly revolutionary.
“The science is incredible. Even though this is cutting edge, it is very simple when you look at it. Every nanosecond a baby is born in the world and you can obtain these naive stem cells from the umbilical cord, the amniotic fluid, the placenta cells,” Dr. Naidoo said. “All of these cells can then be used to treat diseases in different products in different ways.”
While Dr. Naidoo notes that the stem cells are not being claimed to cure diseases, they do allow for drastic improvements in treating inflammation and providing relief for multiple ailments.
“Umbilical cells regenerate musculoskeletal tissue the best. Ligament, muscle, cartilage, disc tissue has the highest growth” Heller said. “Patients with severe arthritis, pain, or told that surgery is their only option are our best patients with the most drastic results” she added.
Dr. Naidoo states “It’s a very powerful treatment, especially for autoimmune disorders. It’s regenerative in nature and so it can regenerate damaged tissues,” he said. “The best part of it is — you don’t have a down side. Ninety percent of people respond and do very well.”
These new age treatments provide a viable alternative to pharmaceutical drugs, which come with a host of side effects and risks. Finding natural modalities for treatments rather than relying on potentially dangerous medications is a passion that Dr. Naidoo and Dr. Heller share.
Once they started to confer, they discovered that their approach to care was very much in-step. That’s why Dr. Heller asked Dr. Naidoo to come on board and join her practice. Dr. Naidoo will be a constant point of contact for Heller and her practitioners, offering his expertise and insights on treatment programs.
“I think that because, in the U.S., stem cell therapy is still so new that people don’t think it’s available or reliable. That’s not true. Dr. Naidoo’s 30 years of experience regenerating the body and choosing that over surgery as a surgeon says a lot. It’s been said that this type of therapy is the wave of the future. It is and it’s here and has been here for a while. We’ve already seen a great amount of change in the lives of our patients,” Dr. Heller stated.
“I always believe in working as a team. No one person. There’s no one person who has all the answers. When we work together, we are at our strongest,” Dr. Naidoo said.