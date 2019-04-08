Helen Harrell and Austin Wallace to marry

Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Eugene Harrell III of St. Simons Island announce the engagement of their daughter, Helen Elizabeth Harrell, to Austin William Wallace, son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Thomas Wallace of Alpharetta.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace E. Harrell and Ms. Charlotte P. Harrell, of Brunswick, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ralph L. Conner, formerly of Vidalia, Ga.
Miss Harrell is a 2011 graduate of Glynn Academy, Brunswick.
She graduated in 2015 from the University of Georgia in Athens, with a bachelor of business administration in finance and bachelor of arts in political science.
In 2018, she graduated from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., with a master’s of business administration.
Miss Harrell is employed as a management consultant with the Boston Consulting Group in Atlanta.
The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick A. Graczyk, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., and Mr. Tom Wallace and Ms. Pegi A. Wallace, of Wilmette, Ill., and Canton, N.C., respectively.
Mr. Wallace is a 2010 graduate of Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta. In 2014, he graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of science in microbiology and a bachelor of arts in Spanish.
In 2018, he graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta with a doctor of medicine degree.
He is currently a resident in orthopedic surgery at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla.
A 6 p.m. wedding is planned for May 11 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick, with a reception to follow at the King and Prince Resort on St. Simons Island. Invitations will be sent.