I stood on the edge of the Sea of Galilee and remembered a man who walked these very shores a while back. He came and called simple ordinary fishermen saying, “Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.” (Matthew 4:19). And they were willing to leave behind everything and begin following Jesus. He would become their rabbi, their master and teacher. Many of them were most likely fishermen; Simon the Zealot had perhaps been a political operative, and Matthew was a tax collector. It was an unlikely crew to become the foundation of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

These men were not all-stars who received accolades from the rabbis in the local synagogues. These were hard working men in most cases, a despised man in Matthew, and a bit of a rebel in Simon the Zealot. They received a basic Jewish education in the Torah as young children, but then went to work at about age 12.

