I stood on the edge of the Sea of Galilee and remembered a man who walked these very shores a while back. He came and called simple ordinary fishermen saying, “Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.” (Matthew 4:19). And they were willing to leave behind everything and begin following Jesus. He would become their rabbi, their master and teacher. Many of them were most likely fishermen; Simon the Zealot had perhaps been a political operative, and Matthew was a tax collector. It was an unlikely crew to become the foundation of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
These men were not all-stars who received accolades from the rabbis in the local synagogues. These were hard working men in most cases, a despised man in Matthew, and a bit of a rebel in Simon the Zealot. They received a basic Jewish education in the Torah as young children, but then went to work at about age 12.
Jesus was born in Bethlehem, 6 miles south of Jerusalem. It is pretty amazing that He was probably sheltered in a cave or stable with a number of the sheep and lambs that were being raised to one day serve as sacrificial lambs during Passover. The shepherds out in the field on the night Christ was born were raising these very sheep. The shepherds were not held in very high esteem in their culture.
Actually, they were quite likely lower class. Having spent so much time in the fields with their sheep, they would have been considered unclean. The ones who raised the Passover lambs whose blood would be shed for sins of the people in the temple were most likely never able to enter the temple themselves due to their lowly position and their uncleanliness.
Yet angels come to them in their fields, and invite them to come and see the One who will become “the Lamb of God” who takes away the sin of the world. The great religious leaders were not invited to come see Jesus. The very men who were supposed to be watching and waiting for Messiah had no clue that God was visiting the planet 6 miles south of them in Bethlehem.
Jesus was revealed to lowly shepherds, and 30 years later He begins his ministry 90 miles north in Galilee to call some lowly fishermen to come follow Him and become fishers of men. Jesus did not go into Jerusalem, the religious center of Israel, and call the religious all-stars. He went to the outskirts of small fishing villages and towns and recruited the unlikely.
Walking the shores of Galilee and visiting the towns and cities in that area was so peaceful. I can tell why Jesus liked it there. Jerusalem has a beauty of its own, but it doesn’t contain the peace of the region of Galilee with towns like Capernaum, Magdala and Tiberias. Jesus began his wilderness away from the religious capital of Jerusalem. He was in the highways and the bi-ways living among average, normal Jews calling them to a life of surrender and discipleship.
I found myself walking through the history and ancient ruins of some of these cities and archaeological sights telling Jesus, “I am here. I will follow you. You called simple men and women. Can you continue to use me, Jesus? I want to follow you. I want to be willing to risk it all and leave everything.”
As I reflected by the shore of Galilee, and walked the places where he called his first disciples, I sensed His peace. I sensed Jesus saying, “Yes, David. Come. Come follow me. I know you. I have plans for you.” Jesus, I will follow you. And that’s the Word.