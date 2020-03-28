Heaven is still open for business. Worldwide, over 3 billion people have been asked or ordered to self-isolate and quarantine due the coronavirus. Many businesses are temporarily closed. While much of our nation and community are not open for business, I promise that God is still on the throne — and he can hear our prayers. Heaven is very much open to those who will call on the name of the Lord through Jesus Christ.
I love the picture that the Gospel of Matthew paints in describing what happened at the moment of Jesus’ death. It says, “And behold, the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom” (Matthew 27:51). This veil was a physical curtain in the Jewish temple in Jerusalem that separated the people from the very heart of the temple, the Holy of Holies. Behind the curtain/veil rested the Ark of the the Covenant — a wooden box layered in gold which represented God’s throne. The ark represented God’s power and presence. The veil was due to the sin of humanity that created a separation between God and His people. Our sin broke fellowship with God, so that God could not allow sinful and unclean people into this Holy Presence. The veil represented a break between the clean and holy, and the unclean and sinful.
In the Old Testament, God instituted a sacrificial system where the blood of an innocent third party (a lamb) would be shed to pay for and cover the sin of a person or family. It was a temporary covering to atone for our sins. So men and women continually would come to the temple to worship, prayer and offer sacrifices. And yet, they were never allowed to go all the way behind the veil into the very presence of God (the Holy of Holies). If they tried, they would literally die, struck down by God’s holy judgment. It left humanity, even the Jews who were the people of God, standing from the outside hoping for a glimpse into more of God.
Then Jesus Christ came, the sinless lamb of God and laid down his life for the sin of the world. As God’s son, He came to give his life on behalf of our sin. Having taken the sin of the world upon himself, dying in our place, he finally breathed his last breath. At that precise moment, the veil was torn in the temple “from the TOP to the bottom.” This was a 30-foot-high curtain that was several inches thick torn by an invisible hand from the top down.
Jesus had paid the price for our sin in order to bring us back to God, to restore us to his presence. As Jesus died, the Father reached from heaven and split the veil open from top to bottom. It was as if heaven was saying, “You may come into my presence freely now. Through the blood of Jesus Christ, your sins can be forgiven and you may enter in to the Holy of Holies. Heaven is wide open in the name of Jesus Christ.”
Through Jesus Christ, we are told that we may come boldly before the throne of grace to receive mercy and grace in our time of need (Hebrews 4:16). The blood of Jesus Christ ensures that Heaven will always remain open. Our sin has been dealt with and we will never be shut out of the presence of God once we trust Jesus Christ. He is the way, and he made a way for us to come to the Father. The mercies of Christ ensure that we have a rightful and welcome place at God’s throne, and that the Father welcomes us in prayer.
Read these great promises from God about prayer: “Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you” (Jeremiah 29:12). “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth” (Psalm 145:18). “But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you” (Matthew 6:16). “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us” (1 John 5:14).
Heaven will not be closing any time soon. Call upon Him. We need Him as a refuge, a comfort, a provider, a hope and much more in this season. Call upon Him! And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church.