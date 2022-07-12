The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation will host the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk on Oct. 1 at Neptune Park, near the St. Simons Pier Village. The Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk is a family-friendly event in which attendees will honor and remember their loved ones in Neptune Park before participating in either a 1-mile or 2-mile walk around St. Simons Island . The event features food, music, kids zone and giveaways from participating sponsors.
Founded in May 2020, the Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation Inc. is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to support innovative research and local community services for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation identifies leaders in the field who support our mission and vision and provides funding opportunities to qualified beneficiaries through our annual fundraising efforts. The Foundation supports Memory Matters Glynn, located in Brunswick. Memory Matters provides support services including education, social activities for persons with memory impairment, individual consultations and support groups in Glynn County. In addition to Memory Matters Glynn, a portion of the Walk proceeds support the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University in Atlanta.
The local 2022 Walk Committee includes Billy Copelan, chairman; Jeff Jones; Dale Provenzano; Betsy Barnes; Debbie Britt; Sandy Fitzgerald; Lynne Lysaght; Sandi McMahon; Libby Moreno; Tate Simpson; and Kelly Trowbridge.
To learn more, donate or register for the Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk, visit www.gaalz.org.
— The Brunswick News