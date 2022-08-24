Sea Salt ice pop
Sea Salt’s triple-layer pineapple tea, hibiscus tea and lemonade popsicle incorporate mango chunks and blue matcha as well — all healthy ingredients.

Thinking of summer means thinking of cold treats, like ice pops. But thinking of what your average supermarket ice pop contains — sugar, food coloring and, if you’re lucky, a small amount of fruit juice or concentrate — one can be forgiven for classifying them as junk food.

But they don’t have to be, says Alan Ramirez, owner of Sea Salt Healthy Kitchen on St. Simons Island.

