Thinking of summer means thinking of cold treats, like ice pops. But thinking of what your average supermarket ice pop contains — sugar, food coloring and, if you’re lucky, a small amount of fruit juice or concentrate — one can be forgiven for classifying them as junk food.
But they don’t have to be, says Alan Ramirez, owner of Sea Salt Healthy Kitchen on St. Simons Island.
Sea Salt’s philosophy is that everything served has to have some kind of beneficial effect on the body. All ingredients are nutritious or help with one of the body’s functions, he said. That extends to the sweets as well. Ice pops don’t require much prep and are very versatile — the flavors change day to day.
“We get really creative with whatever we have here,” says Ramirez.
That day’s offering was a triple-layer ice pop incorporating pineapple tea, hibiscus tea and lemonade mixed with blue matcha and mango chunks suspended in the ice.
Molds are easily found, especially during the summer, in most supermarkets and dollar stores.
Processed sugars are a no-go, but that doesn’t mean the treat isn’t sweet. The pineapple and mango have their own natural sweetness. Add a small amount of monk fruit sweetener, agave nectar or another unprocessed sugar and you won’t be missing colored sugar water in a tube.
Flavor’s important of course, but the philosophy behind Sea Salt’s menu is that everything has some type of health benefit. In this case, while the ingredients are a collection of what the restaurant had on hand at the time, each item is good for you in some way.
“It’s going to lower stress and boost your immune system, and it’ll help with weight loss,” Ramirez said. “It’ll help with digestion, matcha is high in vitamin C.”
Ice pops’ versatility allows for any number of combinations of teas, fruit juices, seeds, nuts, fruit chunks, vegetable chunks or whatever suits your fancy. For a multilayered pop like this one, pour one of the liquids in first, fill up a third of the mold, and let it freeze overnight. Pour in the next, let it freeze and repeat for the final layer. Drop in pieces and chunks of other ingredients as you go.
These are also a great way to ease oneself into a more healthy diet.
Another philosophy of Ramirez, personally, is not to try to force yourself to eat healthier. Unless you’ve got uncommon willpower, it’s not going to stick long term, he says. Instead, gradually replace unhealthy food — animal fat, processed meats and sugars, artificial trans fats and junk calories, to name a few — with better alternatives.
Ramirez says a plant-heavy diet consisting of whole foods is ideal, as you get most of what you need without the downsides that come from eating processed foods or animal meat.
Such a diet also is made much easier by patronizing local businesses and farmers’ markets, feeding back into your home economy.
It’s ultimately up to you, however. Not every body is going to react the same way to the same foods, but seeking nutritional advice can be a great help, he said.