Allison Hendry, RD, LD, diabetes educator, and Sue Ullrich, MA.Ed, RN, CDCES, diabetes program coordinator, Diabetes Education

The American Diabetes Association® (ADA), the nation’s leading organization committed to fighting diabetes by driving discovery through research and innovation, intensifying the urgency around the diabetes epidemic and supporting people living with and affected by diabetes, recently announced the recognition of Southeast Georgia Health System through the Education Recognition Program (ERP).

The ADA’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES). The DSMES Standards were developed and tested under the auspices of the National Diabetes Advisory Board in 1983 and were revised by the diabetes community in 1994, 2000, 2007, 2012 and 2017. The ERP promotes quality Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) for people with diabetes by certifying that services adhere to the National Standards for DSMES.

