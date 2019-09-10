What does $20 buy these days? One and a half movie tickets or a half tank of gas? What if that same $20 bought your community a healthier future and put you behind the wheel of a new car?
It’s possible! The Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation is participating in this year’s Friends of the Davis Love Foundation challenge and selling raffle tickets for the chance to win a brand new Buick Enclave, and each raffle ticket sold by the Foundation benefits the Health System’s 20-20 Vision Campaign.
“Every $20 donated to the 20-20 campaign enters you for a chance to win a brand new Buick Enclave and improves patient care at our Brunswick Campus,” says Krista Robitz, director, Development.
The proceeds from the raffle tickets are part of a larger campaign to help fund the Health System’s expansion and renovation of key areas, including the Emergency Care Center, Surgical Services, new and existing in-patient floors and the central energy plant.
“The Health System is dedicated to staying current with medical advances and delivering the finest patient care.
As our community grows, so does our responsibility to meet their health care needs. The 20-20 Vision Campaign helps us achieve that goal,” Robitz says.
Nalley Automotive of Brunswick is generously donating the Buick Enclave. To enter for a chance to win the new car, simply go to www.wearethefoundation.org and click on the “Give” button. Donate $20 and you will receive an email confirmation with your raffle ticket number. Participants receive one entry for every $20 donated and may enter as many times as they like. You can also mail donations to Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520, or call the Foundation office at 912-466-3360.
The deadline to enter is November 15, 2019. The winner will be announced November 24, 2019, and does not need to be present to win.
“Every donation helps support quality health care for our friends, families and neighbors. Who knows? Your donation might play a role in saving the life of someone you know. And it might just put you in the driver’s seat of a new Buick Enclave,” Robitz says.
For more information, call 912-466-3360.