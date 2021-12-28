Meghann Tucker knows what it’s like to watch someone she loves struggle. In 2010, her brother, Marc, suffered a spinal cord injury in an accident which left him paralyzed from the waist down.
But the family rallied, and Marc continues to live a successful and independent life. The experience also changed the course of Meghann’s life, prompting her to pursue a career in physical therapy.
As a physical therapist assistant at Southeast Georgia Health System, Tucker offers a unique compassion that stems from her brother’s injury. It also led her to look for ways to help more people.
A few years back, she started thinking about patients with Parkinson’s Disease and how there were few options for them.
“I heard about the LSVT (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment) Big program when I was in school and it really resonated with me, probably because of my brother’s accident. He had a spinal cord injury and Parkinson’s is a neurological disorder,” she explained.
LSVT Big actually evolved from a speech language therapy technique. The original system was funded by the National Institute for Deafness and other Communication Disorders of the National Institutes of Health, but was adapted over time to aid movement for those with Parkinson’s Disease.
“For me, I wanted to offer something to Parkinson’s patients to give them hope. It’s a population that got this sudden diagnosis that your body is slowly betraying you and there’s no cure,” she said. “The LSVT Big program gives them a little bit of their life back. They can be more independent and have more function for a little longer.”
Tucker brought the idea to Charles (Monty) Henderson, a physical therapist, who jumped at the chance to bring the program to Glynn County.
“Meghann had real interest in it and saw a need for more help for Parkinson’s patients. But she needed a PT to perform the evaluations and to work with, so she asked me if I was interested. I was very excited about it,” he said.
“It’s a program that’s a spinoff from speech therapy but it puts an increased emphasis on bigness of movement to help retrain the brain,” he said.
For patients with Parkinson’s Disease, the condition causes an impairment in cells that create dopamine, a chemical messenger or neurotransmitter which is responsible for controlling movement, emotional responses and the ability to feel pleasure and pain. As the condition progresses, more cells die and eventually the brain stops producing significant amounts of dopamine altogether.
That, Henderson says, can also impact movement. The slowed flow of the brain signals cause patients to move slower over time.
“You can think you’re moving fine, but you’re actually making smaller and smaller movements. That’s why people with Parkinson’s tend to shuffle their feet when they move. The LSVT Big program works to re-train the brain through exaggerated or big movement exercises. The goal is to get them used to doing the big movements and making it feel normal, when it really feels abnormal at first,” he said. “It can help with stability, balance and walking speed. A side effect is improved vocal and writing ability.”
Since getting involved with Parkinson’s patients, Henderson has learned a lot, not only about the therapy, but also about how prevalent the condition is locally.
“I was really surprised. I’ve met a lot of people who need our help and this program does help them. It offers hope and a chance to be a little more independent,” Henderson said.
Parkinson’s Disease is much more prevalent that many realize.
It is now the second most common degenerative neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s and a person is diagnosed with Parkinson’s every nine minutes. It is estimated that Parkinson’s affects 1% of the population over the age of 60, which increases to 5% by age 85. Since the disease does not usually manifest recognizable symptoms until after approximately 80% of the brain is damaged, only about 5% of the people are diagnosed with early onset before the age of 60.
People with a close family member with Parkinson’s have a small increased risk (2 to 5%) of developing the disease. About 15% to 25% of people with Parkinson’s have a known relative with the disease.
With such a broad impact, it’s understandable that those with the condition would band together. That’s what happened recently with the formation of the Parkinson’s Support Group, which was founded locally by Tillman Blakely and Mike McKinney. The organization held its first meeting on Dec. 6, and the turnout was even greater than expected.
“We had about 50 people,” Blakely said. “It was really great and I think it underscores the need for a Parkinson’s Support Group through the medical community. It’s for people with Parkinson’s and their family members, especially their caregivers.”
The support group’s co-founder, Mike McKinney, agrees.
“Given the number of attendees at our first meeting and the very emotional testimonies we heard, there is a critical need for a Parkinson’s voice in Glynn County,” he said.
“A voice that our community leaders and our local hospital administration can hear and address Parkinson’s Disease issues to provide a comprehensive plan of medical care and support, physical and speech therapy support, emotional support, and the very important caregiver support.”
The group is currently preparing its Facebook page to go live. Blakely is also looking forward to the next meeting. It will be held at 11 a.m., Jan. 6, in the chapel of St. Simons First United Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island. There will be multiple speakers including a psychologist with Parkinson’s, a representative from the Veterans Affairs Office and others.
For more information, email Tilman Blakely at ttbdogstyle@yahoo.com.