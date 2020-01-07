010720_baby20
Pictured are Morgan Mize, MSN, R.N., manager of patient care services of the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden hospital’s Maternity Care Center, from left; Ryan Shaw; Ryan Shaw Jr.; Talitha Smith; and Sharelle McLean.

First baby born

at Camden hospital

The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden hospital celebrated its first baby of 2020 on Jan. 2. Ryan Shaw and Talitha Smith set eyes on their son, Ryan Shaw Jr., for the first time at 4:59 p.m. Despite being born the afternoon after New Year’s Day, he won the recognition of being the first baby born of the decade at the health system’s Camden hospital’s Maternity Care Center.

In addition to his proud parents, Ryan Shaw Jr., was welcomed into the world by his older sister, Sharelle McLean. Ryan weighed in at 7 pounds 0 ounces and measured 19.5 inches. He was delivered by Patricia Heinrich, CNM, a certified nurse-midwife, with the practice of Dr. Robert D. Mixson, FACOG.

To congratulate their first baby of the decade, Morgan Mize, MSN, R.N., manager, Patient Care Services, presented the family with a basket filled with gifts and baby care necessities from the health system’s volunteer services gift shop.

Urgent care

to host seminar

Brunswick Urgent Care, 208 Scranton Connector Suite 117, will host a free Lunch and Learn Seminar at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy, Brunswick. The topic will be “Regenerative Medicine: It’s Not the Medicine of the Future — it’s Here Today.”

Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. To do so, call 912-574-5958 or visit www.mybrunswickurgentcare.com/events.

First heritage

walk/run planned

The Brunswick Georgia African American Cultural Center will host its first Heritage 1K Walk/Run with registration starting at 8 a.m. followed by walkers’ start at 9:15 a.m. and runners at 9:25 a.m. Feb. 8 at 1601 Albany St., Brunswick. The cost is $25 and will include a T-shirt. For more information, visit theheritagerace.eventbrite.com.

Women’s wellness

brunch slated for Jan. 15

Heller Healthcare and Brunswick Urgent Care will host a Women’s Wellness Brunch. Women of all ages are invited to attend the “Healthy Living Ladies” brunch which will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Highway, Brunswick.

Admission is free, however advance registration is required. To reserve a space, call 912-574-5958 or register at www.mybrunswickurgentcare.com/events.

— The Brunswick News

