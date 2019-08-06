Open house planned
for clinic
Coastal Community Health Services, 106 Shoppers Way, Brunswick, will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The facility offers general practice, as well as dentistry and gynecological care. Refreshments and prizes will be offered. For more information, call 912-275-8028.
Hospice of the Golden Isles offers free grief
support groups
Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, offers multiple monthly support groups for those experiencing grief. The Jekyll Island group meets at 2 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month. The St. Simons Island group meets at 1 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. The Brunswick support group meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at Hospice. The Camden group meets at 2 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Lakes Crossing Senior Care Senior, 900 Gross Road, Kingsland.
All meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, visit hospice.me.
Counselors to host
therapeutic book club
Radiant Counseling LLC, 502 Gloucester St., suite 206, Brunswick, will be hosting a five week book club program, “Using Literature to Discuss Tough Topics.” The program meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 29. Each session is $10. For more information, call 912-289-2497 or visit www.radiantcounseling.net.
— The Brunswick News