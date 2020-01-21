Heritage Walk/Run
planned for Feb. 8
The Brunswick Georgia African American Cultural Center will host its first Heritage 1K Walk/Run with registration starting at 8 a.m. followed by walkers’ start at 9:15 a.m. and runners at 9:25 a.m. Feb. 8 at 1601 Albany St., Brunswick. The cost is $25 and will include a T-shirt. For more information, visit theheritagerace.eventbrite.com.
Lunch time yoga
offered at library
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a yoga class from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Mid-week yoga will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The instructor is Bitsy Moores. No sweating is required, but attendees should bring a mat.
Bridge run on horizon
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Bridge Run will be held Feb. 15 at the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. Runners will be able to participate in the longest, toughest 5K in the state, as well as a number of other runs and walks. The 10K Double Pump begins at 7 a.m. at the foot of the bridge, followed by the First Responders Challenge at 8:30 a.m. The runners of the 5K begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the walkers at 10:30 a.m.
After the races, there will be a family-friendly festival featuring community vendors, food and drink, entertainment and children’s activities. Proceeds benefit the Health System’s cancer and cardiac care programs. For more information or to register, visit http://the-bridge-run.org.
NAMI holds weekly
meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts two support groups monthly. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Kemble Conference Center of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge. The groups do not meet on holidays. On the last Thursday of the month, they will host a speaker at 7 p.m., and both groups join together to listen. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
— The Brunswick News