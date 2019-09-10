Health system honors doctor
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s leadership and board members recently honored Dr. Eric Andreae for 16 years of service at Coastal Medical Access Project (CMAP) and his significant contributions to patients served.
Andreae moved to Glynn County in 1998 after retiring from his Manhattan private practice and the St. Luke’s Hospital medical staff. In April 2003, Andreae began to serve as a volunteer physician at CMAP, providing medical care to thousands of local residents that could not otherwise afford care. Additionally, he provided leadership to CMAP’s MedBank program that allowed countless patients to receive prescription medication at no cost.
Hospital volunteers host fall market
The volunteers at Southeast Georgia Health System are hosting an autumn market in the gift shop featuring fall home décor and apparel. Seasonal homemade baked goods will also be available during the sale.
The two-day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. The proceeds benefit Southeast Georgia Health System. Cash and most major credit cards are accepted. For more information, contact Susan Floyd, coordinator, Gift Shop, at 912-466-1193 or sfloyd@sghs.org.
Weight loss
group to meet
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday in room 208 at 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Support group
to meet
Emerald Isle Counseling and SEGAHS Bariatric Surgical Program co-host a monthly support group, Journey For Life, at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Kemble Conference Center at the Brunswick hospital. It is open to pre and post bariatric surgery patients and their family.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information
