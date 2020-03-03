WOW shares
March schedule
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s custom designed Wellness on Wheels (WOW), a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography, travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.
The WOW is staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging and all mobile unit mammograms are read by the same group of radiologists who review Breast Care Center mammograms. Most insurances are accepted and financial assistance is available for patients who qualify.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of March. Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order.
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 10 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 16 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 at the Perry Park Clinic, 2215 Bartow St., Brunswick. Call 912-275-8028 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 19 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
Nurse hiring event to be held March 26
The Southeast Georgia Health System will host a nurse hiring event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 26 in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center on the Brunswick Campus, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick.
The health system has several opportunities available for R.N. and LPNs, such as medical/surgical areas, including orthopaedics and neurology, as well as positions in maternity, emergency services, telemetry, flex team and long-term care. A sign-on bonus as well as relocation reimbursement assistance is available for eligible candidates.
Attendees can speak with human resources representatives and complete applications during the event to expedite the hiring process. Applicants should bring license verification and proof of identification. In addition to free valet parking and smoothies from Smoothie King, guided tours of the health system’s Brunswick hospital will be available.
Reservation and walk-in appointments are available. For more information, call 912-466-3115 or send an email to nurserecruiter@sghs.org.
