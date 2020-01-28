HIV testing to be offered

The Coastal Health District HIV Prevention Program will hold free HIV testing events at several locations throughout the month of February in observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD). Although the events are being held to bring awareness to HIV/AIDS education, testing, and treatment among black communities, these testing events — and all HIV testing events offered in the Coastal Health District — are open to the public. Locally, testing will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at the College of Coastal Georgia. For more information, visit gachd.org.

NAMI holds weekly meetings

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts two support groups weekly. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Kemble Conference Center of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge. The groups do not meet on holidays. On the last Thursday of the month, they will host a speaker at 7 p.m. and both groups join together to listen. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.

Brunswick Urgent Care to host lunch and learn

A free lunch and learn focusing on regenerative medicine will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick.

Seating is limited and pre-registration is required to attend. To reserve a space, call 912-574-5958 or visit www.mybrunswickurgentcare.com/events to secure your seat at the event.

