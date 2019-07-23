Blood drive planned for Jekyll Island
The Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, at the Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 475 Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island. The need for blood is critical, as donations are not keeping up with demand. To schedule a time to donate to avoid lines, call the Red Cross blood services line at 912-635-2866.
NAMI to meet Thursday
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Golden Isles chapter, will have therapists from Radiant Counseling presenting on Mindfulness and Meditation at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Kemble Conference Center, Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. For more information call, 506-2963.
WOW to offer screenings in August
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s custom designed Wellness on Wheels (WOW) will be traveling to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.
The WOW is staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging, and all mobile unit mammograms are read by the same group of radiologists who review Breast Care Center mammograms. Most insurances are accepted and financial assistance is available to patients who qualify.
In March 2019, the health system’s received a $50,000 grant from Coastal Georgia Affiliate of Susan G. Komen. The grant helps the health system provide screening and diagnostic breast imaging services for uninsured and underserved patients in Glynn County and rural areas of Southeast Georgia. For more information about the Komen grant and low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, please call 912-466-5235.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of August. Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order:
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Coastal Community Health Services, 6574 Shellman Bluff Rd., Shellman Bluff. Call 912-275-8028 ext. 121 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
