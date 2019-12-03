Health system to host
holiday sale
The Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick and Camden hospital volunteers will host poinsettia and peppermint divinity sales through mid-December, while supplies last.
A poinsettia and an 11 oz. holiday gift box of peppermint divinity can be purchased for $20. If purchased separately, poinsettias are $6 each and the peppermint divinity is $16. Both are available for purchase at the gift shop or Outpatient Care Center guest services desk at the Brunswick hospital, 2415 Parkwood Dr., and the Camden hospital’s Gift Shop, 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, St. Marys.
It is a cash-only sale. As with all Volunteer Services fundraising events, proceeds from the sale benefit Southeast Georgia Health System. For more information, please contact volunteer services, at 912-466-3157 or volunteers@sghs.org.
Foundation to hold tree lighting
The Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation will hold its inaugural Lights of Courage tree-lighting ceremony to honor and remember loved ones and caregivers.
Community members are invited to attend the tree-lighting ceremony from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Nunnally House and Gumaer Gardens, 3215 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. All are welcome to purchase a light for the tree to honor a special person in their life. All being honored or remembered with a light will be listed in the evening’s program.
Each light represents a $25 donation to the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation.
To purchase a light, contact Krista Robitz, director, Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, at 912-466-3360. Visit wearethefoundation.org for more information.
Weight loss support
group to meet
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information.
Counseling group meets on third Monday each month
Emerald Isle Counseling and SEGAHS Bariatric Surgical Program co-host a monthly support group, Journey For Life, at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the Kemble Conference Center at the Brunswick hospital. It is open to pre and post bariatric surgery patients and their family.
— The Brunswick News