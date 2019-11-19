NAMI to hold meeting
National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Kemble Conference Center of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. The speaker will be Angel Tumbling who will speak on how the Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) team at Gateway benefits patients. For more information, call 912-506-2963.
Weight loss group to meet
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Overeaters Anonymous meets Thursdays
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in conference room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information
Emerald Isle Counseling hosts support group
Emerald Isle Counseling and SEGAHS Bariatric Surgical Program co-host a monthly support group, Journey For Life, at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Kemble Conference Center at the Brunswick hospital. It is open to pre and post bariatric surgery patients and their family.
