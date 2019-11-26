Health department
releases holiday hours
Health departments and public health facilities in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty and Long will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving. Normally, health departments are closed on the last day of every month for staff training. Since the last day of November falls on a Saturday, health departments will also be closed on Friday. District offices will be open on Friday.
WOW to offer
mammograms
in December
The Southeast Georgia Health System custom designed Wellness on Wheels (WOW) is a self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography, travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Long counties. All mammograms require a physician’s order.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of December.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Coastal Community Health Services, 6574 Shellman Bluff Rd., Shellman Bluff. Call 912-275-8028 ext. 121 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
— The Brunswick News