Health department

releases holiday hours

Health departments and public health facilities in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty and Long will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving. Normally, health departments are closed on the last day of every month for staff training. Since the last day of November falls on a Saturday, health departments will also be closed on Friday. District offices will be open on Friday.

WOW to offer

mammograms

in December

The Southeast Georgia Health System custom designed Wellness on Wheels (WOW) is a self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography, travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Long counties. All mammograms require a physician’s order.

The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of December.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.

From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Coastal Community Health Services, 6574 Shellman Bluff Rd., Shellman Bluff. Call 912-275-8028 ext. 121 for information and appointments.

• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+3
Events planned to set tone for holidays

Events planned to set tone for holidays

While the turkey has yet to be served, Christmas is officially right around the corner. The Golden Isles never disappoints when it comes to celebrating this special season. There are events galore, and all are designed to put one in the holiday mindset. The fun kicks off this Friday.

+2
Feed my Sheep embodies the spirit of giving

Feed my Sheep embodies the spirit of giving

The Rev. Troy Moody believes one blessing begets another. The pastor of Kingdom Builder Church in Brunswick has seen it work time and again since venturing into the ministry more than 20 years ago.

+3
Yoga studio to hold 10th annual food drive

Yoga studio to hold 10th annual food drive

Ten years ago, Clouds Yoga Center instructor Connie Brogan had an idea to help the Glynn County community. She would help organize a food drive hosted at a food store so shoppers could pop in, buy their donations, and drop them off on the way out. The drive was set to benefit Sparrow’s Nest,…