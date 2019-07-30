Funding offers more screening opportunities
An increase in funding for has allowed Community Health Works (CHW) to expand the Central Georgia Cancer Coalition by adding 14 counties in central and southeastern Georgia.
A $10,000 check recently presented to the Southeast Georgia Health System will help the program offer more screenings to patients. Since 1999, Community Health Works (CHW), a nonprofit public charity, has worked to help local communities throughout the state improve healthcare.
Physician’s assistant joins Camden facility
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed board-certified physician assistant and primary care specialist, Natalie B. Yonz, PA-C, to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Camden Primary Care. Yonz earned her physician assistant degree at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Yonz provides expert care for adults, including wellness physicals, women’s health exams and screenings, and treatment for hypertension, diabetes, osteoarthritis, asthma, depression, and more. Visit sghs.org/primary-care or call 912-882-6767 to schedule an appointment.
When Yonz isn’t practicing medicine, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors with her husband and their two dogs. They can be found on the water on their pedal drive kayaks on the weekends. Additionally, Yonz is a running enthusiast, having completed seven half marathons.
Coastal Community Health Services to hold open house
Coastal Community Health Services, a nonprofit care center, will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 106 Shopper’s Way, Brunswick. The facility offers general practice, as well as dentistry and gynecological care.
Refreshments and prizes will be offered. For more information, call 912-275-8028.
Counselors to host
therapeutic book club
Radiant Counseling LLC, 502 Gloucester St., suite 206, Brunswick, will be hosting a five week book club program, “Using Literature to Discuss Tough Topics.” The program meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 29. Each session is $10. For more information, call 912-289-2497 or visit www.radiantcounseling.net.
— The Brunswick News