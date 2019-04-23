Girls on the Run
hosting event
Girls on the Run of the Golden Isles will host a 5K run with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Blythe Island Regional Park in Brunswick. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $25 per runner. To pre-register, visit www.gotrgoldenisles.org.
Pound for Pound
Fitness opens
Pound 4 Pound, a local nonprofit, is now open and registering children ages 7 to 18. If students receives Medicaid, AmeriGroup, WellCare or PeachCare, the fee is $25 per child. It is $30 otherwise. Hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. The location is 340 N. Cleburne St., Brunswick. For more information, visit www.p4pkidsfitness.com.
YMCA hosts Healthy
Kids Day
The YMCA of Coastal Georgia annually celebrates Healthy Kids Day, the Y’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4. There will be 17 vendors and the swimming pool will be open. Other activities will also be available. For more information, call 912-265-4100.
Lunch and learn planned for Wednesday
April is Donate Life Month. The Southeast Georgia Health System and the Golden Isles YMCA will hold a lunch and learn titled “Donate Life: Get the Facts about Organ Donation,” featuring Jan Jones, R.N., BSN, director of patient care services at the Southeast Georgia Health System.
It will include information on the different types of organ and tissue donations, how the matching process works, hospital regulations, how to sign up to be an organ donor and more.
The event will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Golden Isles YMCA is located at 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. A YMCA membership is not required to attend; the Lunch and Learn is open to the public. Lunch will be provided by Zaxby’s at no charge to attendees. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required by calling the YMCA at 912-265-4100.
