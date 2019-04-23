Girls on the Run

hosting event

Girls on the Run of the Golden Isles will host a 5K run with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Blythe Island Regional Park in Brunswick. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $25 per runner. To pre-register, visit www.gotrgoldenisles.org.

Pound for Pound

Fitness opens

Pound 4 Pound, a local nonprofit, is now open and registering children ages 7 to 18. If students receives Medicaid, AmeriGroup, WellCare or PeachCare, the fee is $25 per child. It is $30 otherwise. Hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday. The location is 340 N. Cleburne St., Brunswick. For more information, visit www.p4pkidsfitness.com.

YMCA hosts Healthy

Kids Day

The YMCA of Coastal Georgia annually celebrates Healthy Kids Day, the Y’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4. There will be 17 vendors and the swimming pool will be open. Other activities will also be available. For more information, call 912-265-4100.

Lunch and learn planned for Wednesday

April is Donate Life Month. The Southeast Georgia Health System and the Golden Isles YMCA will hold a lunch and learn titled “Donate Life: Get the Facts about Organ Donation,” featuring Jan Jones, R.N., BSN, director of patient care services at the Southeast Georgia Health System.

It will include information on the different types of organ and tissue donations, how the matching process works, hospital regulations, how to sign up to be an organ donor and more.

The event will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Golden Isles YMCA is located at 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. A YMCA membership is not required to attend; the Lunch and Learn is open to the public. Lunch will be provided by Zaxby’s at no charge to attendees. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required by calling the YMCA at 912-265-4100.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Golden Isles YMCA offers boxing classes for Parkinson’s

Golden Isles YMCA offers boxing classes for Parkinson’s

In May of 2018 the Golden Isles YMCA joined the fight against Parkinson’s Disease by offering a class in Fitness Boxing. “In January 2019 we added the boxing class to our group exercise schedule, making it free for members,” said Nicole Fairfield, senior program director at the Golden Isles YMCA.

Hope of resurrection offers light in the darkness

Hope of resurrection offers light in the darkness

Terry Mermann has always been a devout Catholic. As a young child, he would ride his bike to Mass, listening intently to biblical passages and teachings. He grew up in the church and his faith provided a foundation for the rest of his life.

+3
Relay for Life's 25th event to be held April 26

Relay for Life's 25th event to be held April 26

For cancer survivors like Rhonda Barlow, Relay for Life is much more than a community event. Sure, there are plenty of good times attached to the annual activity, as friends and colleagues team up to raise money through parties or pledges.