Doctor joins Camden hospital
Dr. Lindsey E. Sweat recently joined the Camden hospital staff of the Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Camden Primary Care and the Camden Campus medical staff.
Sweat earned her medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership in Athens, and completed her residency and fellowship at AnMed Family Medicine in Anderson, South Carolina. She was attracted to a career in health care from an early age because of the positive impact medicine had on her family.
Sweat also chose family medicine as her specialty because of the opportunity to develop close relationships with her patients.
WOW will open for mammograms
The Southeast Georgia Health System custom designed Wellness on Wheels (WOW), a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features the same advanced digital mammography equipment found at the Health System’s Breast Care Center, travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntsoh, Camden, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.
The WOW is staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging. All mobile unit mammograms are read by the same group of radiologists who review Breast Care Center mammograms. Most insurances are accepted and financial assistance is available to patients who qualify.
In March 2019, the health system received a $50,000 grant from Coastal Georgia Affiliate of Susan G. Komen. The funds help the health system provide screening and diagnostic breast imaging services for uninsured and underserved patients in Glynn County and rural areas of Southeast Georgia. For more information about the Komen grant and low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, please call 912-466-5235.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of September. Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order:
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 4 at th ePerry Park Clinic, 2215 Bartow St., Brunswick. Call 912-275-8028 for information and appointments.
NAMI to host meeting
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Golden Isles chapter, will have a guest speaker, Brandy Champeau, who will present a program titled, “Survival Strategies for When Life Isn’t Fair,” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Kemble Conference Center, Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-506-2963.
