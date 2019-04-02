Pre-sports evaluations offered at hospital
The Southeast Georgia Health System will hold a sports pre-participation evaluation clinic for rising 6th to 12th grade student athletes for the upcoming academic year from 4 to 7 p.m. April 30 at the Brunswick High School Cafeteria, 3885 Altama Ave. Brunswick. Sports pre-participation evaluations will be completed by Southeast Georgia Health System physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
The evaluations are offered to student athletes from local public and private middle and high schools. The cost of the evaluation is $10 (cash only) and appointments are not necessary. Evaluation forms will be available at the clinic and must be completed and signed by a parent or guardian.
For questions or for more information, please contact Chantal Pierre, athletic trainer, Southeast Georgia Health System at 561-632-1462.
WOW to offer low cost
mammograms
The WOW, Wellness on Wheels machine, offers mammograms throughout Glynn and surrounding counties. Operated by the Southeast Georgia Health System, it is staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging, and all mobile unit mammograms are read by the same group of radiologists who review Breast Care Center mammograms. Most insurances are accepted and financial assistance is available to patients who qualify.
It is funded by a grant from the Coastal Georgia Affiliate of Susan G. Komen. Mammograms require a physicians order. For more information about the Komen grant and low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, call 912-466-5235.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
•From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 8 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 9 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at April 15 at Optim Health Care, 1101 North Way, Darien. Call 912-437-3266 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 17 at Coastal Community Health Services, 6574 Shellman Bluff Rd., Shellman Bluff. Call 912-275-8028 ext. 121 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 25 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
— The Brunswick News