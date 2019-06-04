Digital mammograms being offered by Southeast Georgia Health System
The Southeast Georgia Health System custom designed Wellness on Wheels (WOW), a self-contained mobile health vehicle that features the same advanced digital mammography equipment found at the health system’s breast care Center, travels to rural locations in Brantley, Camden, Glynn, Long and McIntosh counties to offer breast imaging services.
The WOW is staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging, and all mobile unit mammograms are read by the same group of radiologists who review Breast Care Center mammograms. Most insurances are accepted and financial assistance is available to patients who qualify. All mammograms require a physician’s order. For more information about the Komen grant and low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, please call 912-466-5235. The WOW machine will be available at the following times and locations:
• 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. June 10 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 11 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 18 at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 19 at Coastal Community Health Services, 6574 Shellman Bluff Rd., Shellman Bluff. Call 912-275-8028 ext. 121 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 27 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
Health system welcomes new member to Camden Advisory Committee
Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed Joyce C. Kirkman, R.N., MSN as its newest Camden Advisory Committee member. Kirkman succeeds Mark Kevan, who served on the Advisory Committee since May 2004.
She boasts experience as a critical care nurse and nursing director at several large medical centers. Kirkman received a Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. In her 40-year career, she has managed hospital-wide education and research services, worked as an ICU and trauma nurse, and served as director of an emergency department.
—The Brunswick News