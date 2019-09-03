Physician joins
health system
Board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Edward O. Reece recently joined the Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Camden Obstetrics & Gynecology and the Camden hospital staff.
Reece earned his medical degree at Des Moines University of Osteopathic Medicine in Iowa and completed his residency at Parkview Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.
Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology, a strategic affiliate of the Health System, is located in St. Marys. Reece provides routine exams, personalized care, gynecological surgery, urinary incontinence care, ablation, ultrasounds, family planning, obstetrical care and menopause management. Visit sghs.org/obgyn or call 912-673-8000 to schedule an appointment.
Yin yoga master
class offered
The Clouds Yoga Studio, within The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will offer a yin yoga workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the studio. Dennis and Kathy Lang will lead the program. Current yoga instructors can get two Yoga Alliance continuing education credits for attending. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. For more information, call 912-638-5600.
TOPS meets weekly
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia
Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information
Counseling program offered for surgery patients
Emerald Isle Counseling and SEGAHS Bariatric Surgical Program co-host a monthly support group, Journey For Life, at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Kemble Conference Center at the Brunswick hospital. It is open to pre and post bariatric surgery patients and their family.
— The Brunswick News