WIC to host

farmer’s market

The Coastal Health District Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will host a farmer’s market for WIC clients from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick. The market is open to all WIC participants.

WIC helps eligible pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum women, as well as infants and children up to five years of age. To find out more about the program, call 912-289-1810 or visit gachd.org/wic.

YMCA to host open

swim lesson

The Golden Isles YMCA will take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at 11 a.m. Thursday at 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. Thousands of children and adults throughout the country will be participating in the program. This year will be the 10th anniversary of the event. To register or for more information, visit Nicole.Fairfield@ymcaofcoastalga.org.

TOPS group meets Wednesdays

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.

Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday

Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in conference room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information

Support group

for surgery patients offered

Emerald Isle Counseling and SEGAHS Bariatric Surgical Program co-hosts a monthly support group, Journey For Life, at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Kemble Conference Center at the Brunswick hospital. It is open to pre and post bariatric surgery patients and their family.

— The Brunswick News

+3
+3
