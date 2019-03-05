Hospital offers
new procedure
A minimally invasive surgery to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and chronic acid reflux (heartburn) is now available at Southeast Georgia Health System. Board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Eli Penn has performed nearly 50 Transoral Incisionless Fundoplications, or TIF®, and performed the first TIF at the Health System’s Brunswick Campus in October 2018.
TIF is a mechanical fix for GERD that allows most patients to stop taking medications altogether. During the procedure, Penn uses an endoscope to insert a device called EsophyX® into the stomach. From there, he can reduce a hiatal hernia and then create a 270-degree flap-valve that restores the body’s natural barrier against gastroesophageal reflux.
Penn joined Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Gastroenterology and the Health System’s medical staff in August 2018. He earned his medical degree and completed an internal medicine residency at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston. His gastroenterology fellowship was at the University of Florida. Penn chose the field of gastroenterology because of the experts who mentored him during his residency training and fellowship.
To learn more, visit sghs.org/gastro or to schedule an appointment, call 912-267-0058.
Yoga class free for
cancer patients
The Southeast Georgia Health System is offering a free yoga class for cancer patients at 10:30 a.m. Mondays in the Kemble Conference Room, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick.
Registered yoga instructor Lenore Hervey, Ph.D., RYT-200, teaches the class in partnership with the Christina Phipps Foundation (CPF).
Prior yoga experience is not required to participate. Special yoga attire is also not required.
For questions or for more information about the class visit sghs.org/free-yoga or call 912-466-5142.
Weight loss
group to meet
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia
Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. We meet in order to help solve our common problem — compulsive eating, which includes the symptoms of obesity, anorexia, and bulimia. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information.
