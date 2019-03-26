Good Vibest Fest 2019
to slated for April 28
Good Vibes Fest 2019 will be a free community wellness event, featuring dozens of local vendors, yoga and fitness instructors. It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. April 28 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event will include yoga classes, kids’ yoga, belly dance, hip hop, barre and body work demonstrations. Classes are beginner friendly. DJ “Momentology” will provide music. All are welcome.
Nursing students hosting Stop the Bleed event
Nursing students at the College of Coastal Georgia are hosting a free “Stop the Bleed” training session from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 29 at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the college campus in Brunswick. The community is encouraged to come and learn lifesaving techniques to prevent serious injury. There will be a free Stop the Bleed training class for campus police officers and community members and a one-mile run/walk fundraiser. The run/walk begins at 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the college’s mile trail around Lake Teel. The sign-up fee is $5. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards providing bleeding control kits for the College campus. Stop the Bleed is a national initiative. To sign-up for the training or run/walk visit, https://www.signupgenius.com and search for the event.
Hospital hosts
breastfeeding class
The Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System is hosting a continuing education seminar, “Breastfeeding: The Gift for Life,” for nursing professionals and community members from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 12. It will take place in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. Guest speaker and health care professional, Lisa Marasco, MA, IBCLC, will discuss various breastfeeding topics.
The all-day conference fee is $75 (plus a $6.20 convenience fee for online registration) and includes conference materials and lunch. For more information regarding this event, contact Kim Buckley, R.N., BSN at kbuckley@sghs.org or call 912-466-4171. Online registration is available until April 9 at sghs.org/breastfeeding.
Weight loss group to meet
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information.
— The Brunswick News