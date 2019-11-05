Bariatric weight loss
surgery to be discussed
On Nov. 20, the Southeast Georgia Health System will host an Evening of Empowerment, bringing together current and former bariatric patients of Dr. J. William Tsai, FACS, and those interested in learning about bariatric surgery.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in three Americans are overweight. These individuals are more likely to develop high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease. In addition, they have an increased risk for gallstones, osteoarthritis and even some forms of cancer.
An Evening of Empowerment will include a presentation from Tsai regarding the advancements made in bariatric surgery, which he now offers at Southeast Georgia Health System. Current and former patients will share their personal testimonials, followed by a celebration of patient successes and renewed commitments to health. Call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447) to reserve a seat. Walk-ins are welcome to attend. To learn more about the bariatric program, visit sgpabariatrics.org.
Heller Healthcare will host a lunch and learn seminar
Heller Healthcare will host a seminar on ‘Regenerative Medicine’ and stem cell therapy at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Brunswick Country Club, located at 4041 Darien Highway, Brunswick. It is free and open to all.
Seating is limited and pre-registration is required by calling 912-264-2244 or visiting www.HellerHealthcare.com/seminars.
WOW to offer
mammograms
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of November. Please note that all mammograms require a physician’s order.
For more information about the Komen grant and low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, please call 912-466-5235. The WOW schedule includes:
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Perry Park Clinic, 2215 Bartow St., Brunswick. Call 912-275-8028 for information and appointments.
