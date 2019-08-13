Health system
to host fair
The Southeast Georgia Health System will host more than 50 vendors at a free Community Health & Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Camden County Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland.
In addition to free and low-cost health screenings, the event will include education on a variety of health and wellness topics, services and resources offered by local community and health system professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the prevention and treatment of common chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, balance disorders, cancer and much more.
Free health screenings will be offered and no appointment is needed. Those include bone density; blood pressure; grip strength analysis; prostate exams (men 40 and older); pulse oximetry (measures level of oxygen in the blood); skin checks; vascular (detects blood vessel blockages that can put a person at risk of stroke or aneurysm).
Heart health screenings including an electrocardiogram (EKG) and lipid profile will be offered for $25. Participants must fasting for 12 hours and appointments are required for the lipid profile. Results will be mailed to participants. To schedule an appointment, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447).
Breast cancer screenings will be offered and walk-ins are welcome. Most insurance plans are accepted and financial assistance is available for qualifying patients. For an appointment, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447).
Attendees are encouraged to bring all medications, including prescriptions, over-the-counter, vitamins and supplements, for a one-on-one review with a licensed pharmacist to discuss possible side effects or medication interactions.
There will also be a “teddy bear clinic, where children can bring in one of their stuffed dolls or animals to receive a check-up and some tender loving care for injuries, such as missing buttons or tattered arms and legs. For additional information about the Community Health & Wellness Fair, call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447) or visit sghs.org/healthfair.
TOPS meets weekly
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information.
— The Brunswick News