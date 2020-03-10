Jekyll Island Turtle Crawl slated for Saturday
The Jekyll Island Turtle Crawl 5K, 10K and Fun Run will return Saturday. Proceeds benefit the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and race registration includes Sea Turtle Center entry so participants can go visit the patients after the race.
More than 1,000 participants are expected to participate in four different race formats, all benefiting the Georgia Sea Turtle Center’s rehabilitation, conservation, and education efforts.
The 10K begins at 8 a.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, finishing at Great Dunes Park. The 5K begins at 8:15 a.m. at the same location. The fun run begins at 9:30 a.m. at the convention center.
For more information or to register, visit www.jekyllisland.com.
Tai Chi and Qi Gong seminar planned for Saturday
The Golden Isles Tai Chi Club is holding a Tai Chi and Qigong Seminar at the at 10 a.m. March 14 at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. The seminar is open to the public and there is no charge to attend. For more information, contact Phillip Davis, PhD, at 912-634-0815 or email at drphd@comcast.net.
Lunch and learn planned
Golden Isles Functional Medicine will host a Regenerative Medicine seminar at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. It is free but registration is required. To make those, call 912-264-2244 or visit www.GoldenIslesFunctionalMedicine.com/event.
Women’s Wellness Brunch planned
Golden Isles Functional Medicine, Heller Healthcare and Brunswick Urgent Care will host a Women’s Wellness Brunch with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. March 18 at the Brunswick Country Club.
Admission is free but advance registration is required to attend. To reserve a space, call 912-264-2244 or register at www.GoldenIslesFunctionalMedicine.com/event