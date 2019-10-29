102919_dr
Dr. Timothy Jamieson

Cyberknife to be topic of lunch and learn

The Golden Isles YMCA will host a Lunch and Learn titled, “CyberKnife: Treating Breast Cancer in Five Days” at 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick.

The speaker will be Dr. Timothy A. Jamieson, board-certified radiation oncologist and medical director of the health system’s Cancer Care Centers and CyberKnife program. The CyberKnife delivers precise dose distributions with extreme accuracy over a minimum number of treatments, reducing side effects and preserving patients’ quality of life.

The lecture will include important information on breast cancer, from prevention to diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

Seating is limited and pre-registration is required by calling the YMCA at 912-265-4100. A YMCA membership is not required to attend. It is open to the public, and lunch will be provided by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at no charge to attendees.

Radiologic open

house planned

College of Coastal Georgia’s Radiologic Sciences program will celebrate National Radiologic Technology Week with an open house for students and community members. It will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 7 in room 132 of the Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Nursing and Health Sciences building. The program will take a look at the progrma and what it offers.

Overeaters Anonymous to meet

Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information

Surgery support group meets Mondays

Emerald Isle Counseling and SEGAHS Bariatric Surgical Program co-host a monthly support group, Journey For Life, at 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Kemble Conference Center at the Brunswick hospital. It is open to pre and post bariatric surgery patients and their family.

— The Brunswick News

