WOW mobile health unit
to offer mammograms
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s Wellness on Wheels mobile health vehicle will be providing mammograms for under or uninsured patients.
The health system began its mobile mammography in 2006 with the custom designed WOW, a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features the same advanced digital mammography equipment found at the Health System’s Breast Care Center. It is staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging, and all mobile unit mammograms are read by the same group of radiologists who review Breast Care Center mammograms. The WOW is accredited by the American College of Radiology and certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
All mammograms require a physician’s order; most insurances are accepted and financial assistance is available to patients who qualify. For more information about the Komen grant and low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons in Brantley, Camden, Glynn, Long and McIntosh counties, call 912-466-5235.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick.
Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 7 at McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 8 at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 11 at the Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 12 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 14 at Coastal Community Health Services, 6574 Shellman Bluff Rd., Shellman Bluff. Call 912-580-0073 for information and appointments.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 19 at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 at the Perry Park Clinic, 2215 Bartow St., Brunswick. Call 912-275-8028 for information and appointments.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m March 28 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
NAMI to meet
Thursday
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI Golden Isles, will have a guest speaker at 7 p.m. Thursday Mark Taylor, Gateway Behavioral Health will talk about the Services Provided by Gateway and How to Access These, at the Southeast Georgia Health System, Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick. For more information, call 912-506-2963.
Stroke seminar to be held Wednesday
Minutes Matter — Identifying Stroke Symptoms FAST will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Golden Isles YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. Cynthia Gahm, R.N. and stroke coordinator, will lead the session.
Seating is limited and pre-registration is required by calling the YMCA at 912-265-4100. A YMCA membership is not required to attend; the Lunch and Learn is open to the public, and lunch will be provided by Applebees at no charge to attendees.
— The Brunswick News