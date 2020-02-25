Red Cross to hold
blood drives
The American Red Cross is set to host local blood drives. The organization is in dire need of all blood types, especially O.
Blood drives will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Norwich St., Brunswick.
On St. Simons Island, drives will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Simons Police Precinct, 1965 Demere Road, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 at The Club, 2929 Demere Road.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.
The SEGHS to host breast-feeding conference
Southeast Georgia Health System will host a Breastfeeding Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 24 in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center on the Brunswick Campus, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. The conference is open to health care professionals; birth, parenting and lactation specialists; and interested community members. Continuing education credits are available to those who qualify. The registration fee for the all-day breastfeeding conference is $90 (plus a convenience fee for online registration); an early bird 10 percent discount is offered to those registering by March 24 ($81). The registration fee includes conference materials, refreshments, lunch and continuing education credits. Southeast Georgia Health System team members may attend at no charge. For more information regarding this event, contact Kim Buckley, R.N., BSN at kbuckley@sghs.org or call 912-466-4171. Online registration is available at sghs.org/breastfeeding.
NAMI holds
weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts two support groups weekly. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Kemble Conference Center of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge. The groups do not meet on holidays. On the last Thursday of the month, they will host a speaker at 7 p.m. and both groups join together to listen. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
Meditation class planned
The Clouds Yoga Center is offering a monthly Urban Zen Integrative Therapy (UZIT) meditation class at the Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. The 45-minute program will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. beginning Saturday. It is designed to help practitioners develop mindfulness and relieve stress. Inman Ali, who specializes in integrative medicine and nutrition, will lead the course. The class is free for Club members and is open to nonmembers for a drop-in fee, $14. For more information, call 912-638-5600.
Weight loss support group meets
Wednesdays
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
— The Brunswick News