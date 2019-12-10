Annual bridge run
registration open
The 2020 Bridge Run will be held from 7 a.m. to noon Feb. 15 at the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. The event also includes a pasta party and vendor expo from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at the foot of the bridge.
The 2020 Bridge Run includes a new challenge — the 10K Double Pump. At least twice as challenging as the 5K, participants will run the bridge not once, but twice. Due to the steep, intense course, only experienced runners should attempt the 10K Double Pump.
In addition to the 10K, the event will include a First Responders Challenge (no registration fee), runners 5K and walkers 5K.
Gates will open at 6 a.m. Saturday; 10K Double Pump 7 a.m.; First Responders 8:30 a.m.; 5K Run 9:30 a.m.; 5K Walk 10:30 a.m.; awards ceremony 11 a.m. Free parking is available, but heavy traffic is expected. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to avoid parking delays.
Event registration is available online at sghs.org or active.com, or by calling 800-537-5142, ext. 2786. Runner registration ends at midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 11. There will be no day-of-event runner registration; however, walkers may register on event day.
Adult registration fees: 10K Double Pump: $50 before Jan. 31, $60 after Jan. 31; 5K Run/Walk: $30 before Jan. 31, $40 after Jan. 31; 5K run/walk teams of 10 or more: $28 before January 31, $38 after Jan. 31.
Youth registration fees: 10K Double Pump: $40; 5K run: $20; 5K walk: $15; 5K run/walk teams of 10 or more: $15.
All participants will receive a T-shirt, and runners will also receive a timing chip and race bib, which can be picked up at 7 a.m. on the morning of the event or at the pre-race past party the night before.
American Red Cross to host lifeguard training
The American Red Cross Lifeguard training, hosted by Southeast Georgia Aquatics, over the next few weeks. There will be a lifeguard instructor renewal program at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at The Club on St. Simons Island. The cost is $150.
The American Red Cross Lifeguarding will host a certification program at 6 p.m. Dec. 19; from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 21; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 22. The cost is $285. The training will be held at The Club on St. Simons Island.
The American Red Cross will host a lifeguard certification course from noon to 8 p.m. January at The Club on St. Simons Island. The cost is $285. The American Red Cross will host a lifeguard recertification program from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 at The Club on St. Simons Island. The cost is $200. To register or for more information, email Sales@southeastgeorgiaaquatics.com.
— The Brunswick News