Physician joins Camden SEGHS staff
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed board-certified pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Ann Reece to the Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Camden Pediatrics and the Camden hospital’s medical staff.
Reece earned her medical degree at the University of Maryland in Baltimore and completed her residency at Baylor College of Medicine/Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. She chose to specialize in pediatrics because of her love of children.
Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Camden Pediatrics, a strategic affiliate of the Health System, is located in St. Marys. Reece provides care for babies and children of all ages, including baby visits and childhood checkups and immunizations; diagnosis, treatment, and management of acute and chronic illness including asthma; nutrition advice; parenting support and resources; and more. For more information, visit sghs.org/peds or call 912-673-8000 to schedule an appointment.
Mental health group to meet July 25
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Golden Isles chapter, will have therapists from Radiant Counseling who will present a program about mindfulness and meditation at 7 p.m. July 25 in the Kemble Conference Center of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. For more information call, 912-506-2963.
Hospital receives recognition for diabetes education
The American Diabetes Association Education Recognition Certificate for a quality diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) service was recently awarded to the diabetes education programs at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
The Association’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support. DSMES services apply for recognition voluntarily. Services that achieve recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management.
Weight loss group meets weekly
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., Room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Surgery support group to meet July 24
Emerald Isle Counseling and SEGAHS Bariatric Surgical Program co-host a monthly support group, Journey For Life, at 6:30 p.m. July 24 at the Kemble Conference Center at the Brunswick hospital. It is open to pre and post bariatric surgery patients and their family.
