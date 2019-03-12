Local doctor

publishes blog

Dr. Kenyan Meadows, a board-certified radiation oncologist with the Southeast Georgia Health System, recently launched a cancer care video blog where he addresses a number of relevant topics. His first blog was titled Lumpectomy vs. Mastectomy. Meadows also offers a number of lunch and learn sessions to discuss similar topics at the Golden Isles YMCA. The online blog can be found at sghs.org/meadows-blog.

The Southeast Georgia Health System wins award

The Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System was recently designated as a “baby-friendly hospital.”

Baby-Friendly USA Inc., the authority for implementation of the initiative, works in coordination with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). There are more than 20,000 designated Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers worldwide. There are 562 active Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers in the United States. The designation is given after rigorous on-site survey is completed. The award is maintained by continuing to practice the Ten Steps as demonstrated by quality processes.

Weight loss

group to meet

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group, meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.

Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia

Health System

Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. We meet in order to help solve our common problem — compulsive eating, which includes the symptoms of obesity, anorexia, and bulimia. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information.

— The Brunswick News

Tennessee state

veterinarian warns of equine influenza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s state veterinarian is warning horse owners to take precautions after the equine influenza virus was diagnosed in several horses returning from out-of-state events.

According to the state Agriculture Department, equine influenza is highly contagious. The virus is spread by contaminated stable equipment and infected, coughing horses.

Symptoms of equine influenza may include fever, nasal discharge, cough, loss of appetite and weakness.

— Associated Press

Bringing foot and ankle orthopaedic  expertise back home

Some people are willing to go the distance to achieve their goals. Jake Porter III, M.D., MPH, is one of those people. When he left his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia to become an orthopaedic surgeon, his path led him to Nashville for medical school and Pittsburgh for a foot and ankle fellowsh…

Lent begins in Isles

Throughout Wednesday, church parking lots across the Golden Isles were filled with cars. It was more than just the average mid-week church gathering — it was the heralding something special, the beginning of Lent.

66th Annual Christ Church Tour of Homes to be held March 16

Often times, the sweeping Spanish moss obscures the architectural gems that dot the streets around the Golden Isles. Naturally, these private residences are designed to be just that — private. But soon there will be a rare opportunity to peek behind those doors to discover some truly exquisi…

Elvis Festival to return to Brunswick

When Riley Jenkins was just 3 years old, a regular family television session changed his life forever. That’s when the Clarksville, Tenn., native first saw the face of Elvis Presley.

Jewish Food Festival to return March 24

For the members of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick, their heritage is a proud one. The Jewish congregation has been part of the local landscape since 1886, and members have shared various parts of their rich tradition over the years.

Women's Connection to foster unity

The walk of faith is not a straight path, nor is it without its share of challenges. From pot holes to detours, the road is often not a smooth route. But that doesn’t mean one should abandon their resolve, just ask Laura Story.