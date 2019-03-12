Local doctor
publishes blog
Dr. Kenyan Meadows, a board-certified radiation oncologist with the Southeast Georgia Health System, recently launched a cancer care video blog where he addresses a number of relevant topics. His first blog was titled Lumpectomy vs. Mastectomy. Meadows also offers a number of lunch and learn sessions to discuss similar topics at the Golden Isles YMCA. The online blog can be found at sghs.org/meadows-blog.
The Southeast Georgia Health System wins award
The Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System was recently designated as a “baby-friendly hospital.”
Baby-Friendly USA Inc., the authority for implementation of the initiative, works in coordination with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). There are more than 20,000 designated Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers worldwide. There are 562 active Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers in the United States. The designation is given after rigorous on-site survey is completed. The award is maintained by continuing to practice the Ten Steps as demonstrated by quality processes.
Weight loss
group to meet
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group, meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia
Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees, or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength, and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. We meet in order to help solve our common problem — compulsive eating, which includes the symptoms of obesity, anorexia, and bulimia. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information.
Tennessee state
veterinarian warns of equine influenza
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s state veterinarian is warning horse owners to take precautions after the equine influenza virus was diagnosed in several horses returning from out-of-state events.
According to the state Agriculture Department, equine influenza is highly contagious. The virus is spread by contaminated stable equipment and infected, coughing horses.
Symptoms of equine influenza may include fever, nasal discharge, cough, loss of appetite and weakness.
