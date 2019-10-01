Seminar to focus on regenerative medicine
Heller Healthcare will host a free Lunch and Learn seminar on Regenerative Medicine, which includes Stem Cell Therapy, and nonsurgical treatment of joint pain. The session will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Brunswick Country Club, located at 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick.
Seating is limited and pre-registration is required by calling 912-264-2244 or visiting www.HellerHealthcare.com/seminars.
Take care to limit risk of flu
It is the official start of flu season and cases of Influenza have already been reported in some areas in Georgia. While peak flu season typically runs December through March, Southeast Georgia Health System health care professionals are urging residents to get the flu shot early. It takes two weeks for antibodies to develop and help protect you from getting the flu. Everyone must take the flu seriously and protect themselves and others by ensuring that all eligible family members are vaccinated.
The seasonal flu vaccine protects against the influenza viruses that research indicates will be most common during the upcoming season, which is why it’s necessary to get a vaccine each year. While a flu vaccine cannot give you the flu, there are different side effects that may be associated with getting a flu shot, including: soreness, redness, or swelling where the shot was given; fever (low grade) and aches. These side effects are mild and short-lasting, especially when compared to symptoms of a bad case of flu.
The flu is contagious, meaning it can spread from person to person. People can spread the flu before they know they’re sick — and while they have the flu. In addition to the flu vaccine, additional everyday precautions can also be taken to help prevent the spread of flu. The Centers for Disease Control recommend the following:
• If you are sick with flu–like illness, stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. Your fever should be gone without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.
• While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
Many Southeast Georgia Physician Associate practices offer the flu vaccine, including pediatric, primary care, family medicine centers, internal medicine and pulmonary medicine. Please contact your health care provider or call 1-855-ASK-SGHS (1-855-275-7447) for more information on a location to obtain a flu vaccine.