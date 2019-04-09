Good Vibes Fest 2019
slated for April 28
Good Vibes Fest 2019 will be a free community wellness event, featuring dozens of local vendors, yoga and fitness instructors. It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. April 28 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event will include yoga classes, kids’ yoga, belly dance, hip hop, barre and body work demonstrations. Classes are beginner friendly. DJ “Momentology” will provide music. All are welcome.
SEGHS offers free yoga classes for cancer
patients
Southeast Georgia Health System offers free gentle yoga classes every Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Kemble Conference Room, 3011 Kemble Avenue, adjacent to the Brunswick hospital. The classes are open to those in cancer treatment, recovery as well as their caregivers. Classes are led by local yoga instructors who have trained with the Christina Phipps Foundation. For more information about the class, call 912-466-5142 or visit www.sghs.org/free-yoga.
TOPS meets weekly
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group, meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Camp to give students peek at medical career
High school students who have an interest in sports and medicine are encouraged to attend the Student Athletic Trainer Camp hosted by Southeast Georgia Health System this summer.
During the three-day camp, the Health System’s sports medicine certified athletic trainers will introduce students — grades 9-12 — to the field of sports medicine and athletic training.
The Student Athletic Trainer Camp will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 11-13 at the Brunswick High School Gymnasium and Athletic Facilities, 3885 Altama Avenue. Space is limited; registration and payment is due by June 1. The cost is $85 and includes camp materials, lab supplies, T-shirt, CPR certification card, lunch and snacks.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. We meet in order to help solve our common problem — compulsive eating, which includes the symptoms of obesity, anorexia and bulimia. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information
— The Brunswick News