mammograms
The Southeast Georgia Health System custom designed Wellness on Wheels (WOW), a mobile health vehicle that features the same advanced digital mammography equipment found at the health system’s Breast Care Center, travels to rural locations in Brantley, Camden, Glynn, Long and McIntosh counties to offer breast imaging services.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of July. Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 1 at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 3 at the McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 5 at the Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 8 at the Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 9 at the McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 at the Perry Park Clinic, 2215 Bartow St., Brunswick. Call 912-275-8028 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 16 at the IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 17 at the Coastal Community Health Services, 6574 Shellman Bluff Rd., Shellman Bluff. Call 912-275-8028 ext. 121 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 25 at the McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
HIV testing offered
The Coastal Health District will host its HIV Prevention program from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Walgreens, 4575 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
Confidential and free testing will be provided. It is part of a nationwide activation in 245 cities with Walgreens, Greater Than AIDS, health departments, and local organizations to normalize HIV testing and encourage people to make it part of routine health care.
For more information, contact Diane DeVore at 912-644-5828 or e-mail Diane.Devore@dph.ga.gov.
— The Brunswick News