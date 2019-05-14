Doctor offers foot, ankle webinar

Dr. Jake J. Porter III, fellowship-trained foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon at Summit Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery, is presenting this month’s Southeast Georgia Health System’s webinar. It is titled, “Foot and Ankle Sports Injuries.”

Dozens of different foot and ankle injuries can occur during athletic activities, but not all ankle injuries are created equally.

Health Chat Webinars allow anyone interested in improving their health or expanding their knowledge of health care to participate from a personal computer, smart phone or mobile device at a time of their choice. To watch Porter’s webinar, “Foot and Ankle Sports Injuries,” or to receive notifications about future Health Chat Webinars, visit sghs.org/webinars. Summit Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery is a strategic affiliate of Southeast Georgia Health System.

A Georgia native, Porter returned to his home state after earning his medical degree at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, finishing his residency at Atlanta Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery in Atlanta and completing a foot and ankle surgery fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pennsylvania.

Wound care center receives recognition

Southeast Georgia Health System Wound Care Center physician, clinicians and staff recently gathered to celebrate receiving the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Center of Excellence award for a second year in a row. The Wound Care Center has achieved patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 30 median days to heal, for a minimum of two consecutive years. The Wound Care Center was awarded the honor by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Only 342 of Healogics network of nearly 700 Centers were honored with this award. The award is named for Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics.

