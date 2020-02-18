Physicians to relocate
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently announced that Drs. Danielle Shelton and Lauren Whitley, board-certified family medicine physicians, will relocate to a newly renovated office, effective Feb. 24. Southeast Georgia Physician Associates Primary Care is located in the Health System’s Outpatient Care Center on the Brunswick Campus.
Formerly with Glynn Family Medicine Center, Shelton and Whitley offer primary care services for the entire family, including wellness care, annual and sports physicals, minor illness and injury care, immunizations, preventive care and screenings, women’s health (including birth control counseling, prescribing and implant procedures) and management of chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes and hypertension.
Southeast Georgia Physician Associates Primary Care is located at 2500 Starling St., Suite 401, Brunswick. Office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. New patients are welcome and most insurance plans are accepted. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please call 912-466-5241 or visit sghs.org.
Grief seminar to be offered
Lillian Lang Meyers, Ph.D., a professional grief counselor, will offer a presentation titled, “Mourning Our Loses Across the Life Cycle,” from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is free and open to the public.
NAMI to host speaker
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Golden Isles chapter, will have guest speaker, Dale M. Tushman, LCSW, who will present “Perfectly Imperfect”, an opportunity to learn and practice new techniques to manage the speed bumps in life. The presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Kemble Conference Center, Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-580-9259.
Mended Hearts offers peer support group
The Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts, the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.
A kickoff meeting, led by chapter leader Karl P. Ullrich, Ph.D., will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. today in the Southeast Georgia Health System Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, Room 1, on the Brunswick Campus. The purpose of this meeting is to introduce the Mended Hearts program to the community and to recruit volunteers to get involved with the program to help provide support to those that have experienced a frightening heart event. The power of sharing your own experiences, offering a voice of support and a helping hand can help relieve a worrisome mind.
To learn more, visit mendedhearts.org or call 912-466-1100 or 912-222-9260.
