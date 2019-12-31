SGHS receives award for diabetes management collaborative
Vizient Southern States recently presented the First Place Top Performer Award to Southeast Georgia Health System during its Diabetes Management Collaborative of the Year Celebration Meeting. The first place award was presented to the Health System’s diabetes education and disease management team for their success with diabetes prevention initiatives.
Physician, physicians
assistant join practice
Pediatrician Dr. Neil Goodman, FAAP, FACPE and Deborah L. Zito, PA-C, IBCLC, have relocated to St. Simons Island and have joined the Southeast Georgia Health System. They joined their practice with pediatricians Dr. Melinda Peterlin, FAAP and Dr. Melissa Wood-Katz, FAAP at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pediatrics.
Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pediatrics is located at 7000 Wellness Way, Suite 7230, on St. Simons Island. Goodman and Zito’s practice hours and phone number will remain the same, 912-466-5240. For more information about Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pediatrics, please visit sghs.org.
Wellness on Wheels to
offer mammograms
The Wellness on Wheels (WOW) will be offering mammograms in January. Most insurances are accepted and financial assistance is available to patients who qualify.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of January. Please note that all mammograms require a physician’s order. For more information, call 912-466-5235.
The WOW will be at the following locations:
• 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at McIntosh Family Medicine Center, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5857 for information and appointments.
• 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Wellness Way Medical Office Complex, 7000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Perry Park Clinic, 2215 Bartow St., Brunswick. Call 912-275-8028 for information and appointments.
• 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gilman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
— The Brunswick News