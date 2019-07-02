Blood drive
planned
The Glynn County Health Department will host a OneBlood Community Blood Drive from 1 to 4:30 p.m. July 9 at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick.
Donating blood takes less than an hour, and each blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives. Everyone who donates will receive a free OneBlood cooler, and a buy one/get one admission coupon to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. In addition, all donors will receive a wellness check including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening.
To make an appointment ahead of time, go to www.oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code #34120.
Health system launches Save Your Spot program
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently launched “Save Your Spot,” an online appointment reservation system, at its three immediate care centers in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island.
To reserve a spot in line at one of the immediate care centers, visit sghs.org/save-your-spot to select a preferred time. Because the immediate care centers treat patients based on the severity of illness or injury, reservation times are not guaranteed, but patients will be seen as close to their reserved time as possible. Save Your Spot is available at all three immediate care center locations:
• Glynn Immediate Care Center, 3400 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick, 912-466-5800.
• Glynco Immediate Care Center, 15 Gable Court, Brunswick, 912-466-5400.
• St. Simons Immediate Care Center, 5000 Wellness Way, St. Simons Island, 912-466-5900.
Doctor offers GERD webinar
Dr. Eli Penn, board-certified gastroenterologist at the Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Gastroenterology, recently offered a webinar titled “Say Goodbye to GERD for Good.”
To watch Penn’s webinar or to receive notifications about future Health Chat Webinars, visit sghs.org/online-health-education.
Weight loss group meets Wednesdays
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a weight loss support group meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday at 708 Mansfield St., room 208, Brunswick. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Judy Lance at 912-634-9329 or Carol Criss at 912-399-0517.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Dr., Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information.
